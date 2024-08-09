Headstones damaged after driver crashes into Gatineau, Que. cemetery
Several headstones were damaged Friday when a driver crashed into a cemetery in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police say the driver was travelling northbound on boulevard Fournier, in the Hull sector, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Notre Dame Cemetery.
The vehicle crashed through a fence, striking some gravestones before coming to a stop.
The driver was alone in the car and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Heavy rain in the region Friday created wet conditions on roads. Police say they are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
BREAKING Canada wins silver in women's Olympic beach volleyball
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes have won Canada a silver medal after losing to Brazil in the women's beach volleyball final at the Paris Olympics.
DEVELOPING Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
-
Average rental rates in Nova Scotia well above national level: survey
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Toronto
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
Montreal
-
One-on-one with French language minister amid confusion about new health-care directive
Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's minister of the French language, spoke to CTV News to clarify the new directives and respond to the criticisms in recent weeks.
-
Heavy rain hits Eastern Canada as remnants of tropical storm Debby move in
Remnants of tropical storm Debby were soaking a large swath of Eastern Canada Friday, expected to bring as much as 120 millimetres of rain in some areas as they merged with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
Windsor
-
Meet a crew of volunteers cleaning up Lake St. Clair, one log at a time
A dedicated team of volunteers has taken on the task of cleaning floating debris out of Lake St. Clair -- sparing boaters from costly damage and potential injury.
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with a vehicle
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
UWindsor’s Sarah Mitton misses podium in shot put final
University of Windsor alumni, Sarah Mitton, failed to reach the podium in Friday afternoon’s Women’s Shot Put final.
London
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Western's Northern Tornadoes Project investigating storm damage near Aylmer
A team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is conducting ground and drone investigations today in southwestern Ontario.
-
Increased police presence in Lucan, Ont.
Lucan residents saw an increased police presence in the area this afternoon, with Middlesex OPP on the scene in the area of William Street, near Frank Street.
Kitchener
-
-
Police looking for two people 'reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club'
Officials are warning of an increased police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood.
-
Strike at Cambridge Brass enters its fourth week
Workers at Cambridge Brass have been on strike for three weeks and say they’re still no closer to a resolution with the company.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
Spooked horse bolts into traffic
A spooked horse jumped in front of a truck in Kincardine Thursday.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Winnipeg
-
Monument honouring bus crash victims to be unveiled in Carberry
Another memorial to remember the victims of a deadly bus crash in Manitoba last summer is set to be unveiled this weekend.
-
Manitoba NDP accuse Tory of failing to disclose a government contract
Manitoba New Democrats are accusing a member of the Progressive Conservatives of violating ethics guidelines -- a charge the Tories say is false.
-
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
Calgary
-
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
Edmonton
-
Crash involving motorcycle, cube van sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
Dog struck, killed in St. Albert car show crash
A dog was killed in a crash at a St. Albert car show on Thursday night.
-
Regina
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made their sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
NDP with slightest of edges over Sask. Party heading towards election: poll
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
-
Man arrested after person assaulted, robbed in west Regina neighbourhood: police
Regina police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbery after they say a person was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning in the city's west end.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Vancouver
-
3 people stabbed at party in Surrey: RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say three people were stabbed at a “large” party shortly after midnight Friday.
-
B.C. risks 'carpet' of rotting apples without help after co-op's closure: growers
As gala apples ripen on British Columbia's trees, the president of the provincial fruit growers' group worries about a devastating season without a way for farmers to refrigerate their crops.
-
Wildfires tick up with lightning in forecast for B.C.'s southern Interior
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia is increasing after holding below 350 for days as officials warn of lightning in the forecast.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
-
Vancouver police warn Chinese community after $6M lost to scams this year
More than two dozen Vancouver residents have lost nearly $6 million to scams targeting the city's Chinese community, with some victims sending money to overseas banks after receiving phone calls from fraudsters impersonating Chinese police officers, according to authorities.
-
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.