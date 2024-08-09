Headstones damaged after driver crashes into Gatineau, Que. cemetery

Several headstones were damaged Friday when a driver crashed into a cemetery in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police say the driver was travelling northbound on boulevard Fournier, in the Hull sector, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Notre Dame Cemetery.

The vehicle crashed through a fence, striking some gravestones before coming to a stop.

The driver was alone in the car and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Heavy rain in the region Friday created wet conditions on roads. Police say they are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.