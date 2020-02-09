OTTAWA -- There were continued problems this morning on the Confederation Line amid extreme cold seizing the capital.

Riders voiced their frustrations online this morning, citing long delays while waiting in frigid cold temperatures.

-26°C and your stupid train is not working, what the heck! We've been waiting for + 20 Min and nothing. Of course, we missed our next buses at Hurdman. On top of that next to ZERO alternatives (No R1s). Sadly, the red vests have to handle these situations @OC_Transpo #lrt #Otrain — R (@robso21) February 9, 2020

@OC_Transpo 2 trains both broken again this morning & now being told at Hurdman to get off again & walk to catch a bus Seriously! It’s -34!!!! — Wanderinglyn (@wanderinglyn) February 9, 2020

@OC_Transpo thanks for not having any announcements or instructions for what is happening currently at Parliament and Rideau stations. No ones knows what's going on with trains being on different tracks and stopping and turning around... — Richard McKibbon (@crazytank87) February 9, 2020

@OccTranspo on brief hold at pimsi station about 4mina I traveling to Blair and of course it's -35c outside and stupid driver whom is nice and warm in his cab leaves doors wide open. #octranspo work for the customer octranspo it's -35c close the dam doors. — Shawn Donovan (@thetrage) February 9, 2020

Dead train at Parliament continuing to cause issues. Reports that trains are now stopping Eastbound at Hurdman and swapping. Reports of issues at Blair. Looks like trainswapping on the whole line. No reports of R1. #OttawaLRT pic.twitter.com/o87QCwrlM0 — Occasional Transport (@OccTranspo) February 9, 2020

After a wave of complaints started rolling in, there was word from OC Transpo close to 10:00am.

O-Train Line 1: Customers will need to transfer between trains at Hurdman and Parliament stations while RTG carries out track and overhead maintenance. Updates to follow. https://t.co/ElsovEaqf1 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 9, 2020

OC Transpo has yet to identify the source of today's problems.

The problems come on a morning where Environment Canada put out an extreme cold warning, with wind chills hitting a reported -35C.

Today's problems also come not two days following a problem plagued Friday commute, which saw two stalled trains needing to be towed off the line, two switch issues, a delayed morning launch for half the fleet, and heavy snow that needed removing from the tracks.

OC Transpo says full service resumed from Tunney's to Blair at 10:56am.