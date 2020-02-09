OTTAWA --
There were continued problems this morning on the Confederation Line amid extreme cold seizing the capital.
Riders voiced their frustrations online this morning, citing long delays while waiting in frigid cold temperatures.
After a wave of complaints started rolling in, there was word from OC Transpo close to 10:00am.
OC Transpo has yet to identify the source of today's problems.
The problems come on a morning where Environment Canada put out an extreme cold warning, with wind chills hitting a reported -35C.
Today's problems also come not two days following a problem plagued Friday commute, which saw two stalled trains needing to be towed off the line, two switch issues, a delayed morning launch for half the fleet, and heavy snow that needed removing from the tracks.
OC Transpo says full service resumed from Tunney's to Blair at 10:56am.