Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities

Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.

The Ottawa Valley Halloween attraction has opened for its third season now and is put on by neighbours who are coming together to create the frightening experience.

The Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor is free to tour. Donations are accepted and will be donated to local youth programs in Eganville.

Friday night was the Manor’s first haunted walk, with three more days this season available for Halloween fiends to visit.

A kid’s haunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free hot dogs and water are available afterwards.

Adult haunts will run from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 25, and 26.

The Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor is located at 978 Minnie Road, Eganville.

