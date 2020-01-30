OTTAWA -- A hateful act of vandalism will be investigated as a hate crime after the National Holocaust Monument was defaced Wednesday.

A caller to CTV News reported that eggs had been smashed on the monument near Lebreton Flats.

Ottawa Police confirming Wednesday night on social media that they're taking the incident seriously and the newly-revived hate crimes section will be investigating.

Police are investigating an incident involving the defacing of the National Holocaust Monument on Booth Street and treating this matter seriously. #ottnews

The NCC is also aware of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ali Toghrol at 613-236-1222 ext. 5453 or Crime stoppers.