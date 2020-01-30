Hate crime investigation underway after eggs smashed on Holocaust monument
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Reporter Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:24AM EST
The Ottawa Police Hate Crimes section is investigating after the National Holocaust Monument was defaced with eggs Wednesday. (CTV Ottawa/January 29, 2020)
OTTAWA -- A hateful act of vandalism will be investigated as a hate crime after the National Holocaust Monument was defaced Wednesday.
A caller to CTV News reported that eggs had been smashed on the monument near Lebreton Flats.
Ottawa Police confirming Wednesday night on social media that they're taking the incident seriously and the newly-revived hate crimes section will be investigating.
The NCC is also aware of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ali Toghrol at 613-236-1222 ext. 5453 or Crime stoppers.