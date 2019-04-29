

Ottawa Police have charged 27-year-old gymnastics instructor Klyne Pitpitunge of Ottawa with sex-related offences.

Police say the charges stem from incidents that occurred in March and April 2019 while Pitpitunge worked at gymnastics locations on Lancaster Road, Morrison Drive and Lacolle Way.

Pitpitunge has been suspended from coaching,

Police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.