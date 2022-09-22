Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?

With the cost of food on the rise, more consumers are looking for ways to save at the grocery store.

The cost of groceries has risen 10.8 per cent in the past year, Statistics Canada reported earlier this week.

CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Tyler Fleming and Natalie van Rooy with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can get the best deals on Thursday.

There are a few rules. They are allowed to go to any grocery store. They must track their mileage and the time it takes them, and reveal if they go to more than one store. They are free to price-match and use coupons. Costco is allowed if they are a member, but they must factor in the price of a membership.

All items must be brand name: no No Name, Compliments substitutes or house brands are allowed.

After they’re finished, they must donate their items to a food bank or shelter.

Here’s the shopping list:

2% Milk

Shredded cheese 340g

Pack of bacon

Dozen eggs

1 loaf of whole wheat bread

1 head of lettuce

two tomatoes

one jar of Kraft peanut butter (1 kg)

6 bananas

2 cans of chicken noodle soup

1 box of Oreos

1 family pack of either ground beef or chicken thighs

