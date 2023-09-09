Graphic city of Ottawa jaywalking ad part of a 'behaviour change campaign' on city roads, staff say
City of Ottawa staff are defending the graphic nature of a new online advertisement aimed at discouraging jaywalking on city streets, saying it is part of a behavioural change campaign that will "depict the serious nature of road safety and lead to greater awareness to all road users of their responsibilities."
The city launched a series of test ads this week in advance of an official road safety campaign this fall, focusing on the behaviour of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists on roads across the city.
One advertisement has the image of a bloodied cyclist lying on the ground, with the caption: "You jaywalked to save time. But you lost it. Forever. Cross only where it is safe."
The city of Ottawa launched a new social media test ad focusing on pedestrian jaywalking. It's one of several test ads running ahead of a road safety campaign this fall. (City of Ottawa/Facebook)
Coun. Shawn Menard said on X, the platform formerly known as X, that his office and Coun. Marty Carr requested staff remove the ad immediately, while Coun. Sean Devine expressed his "concern with this ad and the messaging it conveys."
Several social media users condemned the ads on Saturday.
"We continually flame road violence as an outcome of person choices yet we all know very well it's the result of our cities choices," Tom Flood said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"This is an unacceptable ad; victim blaming road violence is not the city I believe in," architect Toon Dreessen said.
In a memo to council Saturday afternoon, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier apologized to councillors for not providing a heads up on the launch of the test ads, but defended the approach of the city.
"We acknowledge the graphic nature of the visuals," Gonthier writes.
"The evidence-based strategy and approach this campaign is using has been developed based on the city’s collisions data on fatalities and serious injuries. The ultimate goal is to reduce this number to zero.
"We believe this approach will depict the serious nature of road safety and lead to a greater awareness to all road users of their responsibilities, which will contribute to our goal of saving lives."
Gonthier says while the "initial reaction is focused on the pedestrian jaywalking", there are similar pedestrian injury test ads that speak to driver behavior.
"We realize that seeing only the pedestrian behaviour seems unfair or an incomplete picture. Likewise, there are ads with cyclist injuries speaking to driver and or to cyclist behaviour, as the data supports."
The city of Ottawa launched a new social media test ad campaign focusing on driver, pedestrian and cyclist behaviours and safety. (City of Ottawa/memo)
Statistics provided by Gonthier shows 25 per cent of all fatal and major injury collisions on Ottawa's roads involve pedestrians. The memo provided data on collisions between 2017 and 2021 on Ottawa roads:
- 29 per cent of fatal and major injury collisions involving a pedestrian occurred when a pedestrian was crossing a road midblock (away from an intersection)
- 23 per cent of fatal and major injury collisions involving a pedestrian occurred when a pedestrian with the right-of-way was struck at an intersection by a left turning driver
- 11 per cent of fatal and major injury collisions involving a pedestrian occurred when a pedestrian who did not have the right-of-way was struck by a vehicle travelling straight through an intersection
Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan aims to reduce fatal and major injury collisions by 20 per cent by 2024, with a longer-term goal of zero fatal and major injury collisions.
Gonthier says the city of Ottawa is using several ads as part of the testing phase ahead of the full launch of the road safety campaign this fall.
"The ads are from the different perspectives of different road users. There is no intent to use all of the test advertisements as part of the larger campaign," Gonthier said.
"The image that is currently being shared online is only one of the multiple versions that were created to test the advertisements."
The test ads will be running for a few weeks, with a target primary demographic males aged 18 to 44, and the results will "inform the final direction of the campaign," the city says.
Gonthier says the test ads are part of the developing education component, which has the "overall aim of de-normalizing unsafe road behavior and developing a culture of road safety in Ottawa."
"This is a behavioral change campaign that is founded on our data on fatal and major injury collisions and research into the public’s behaviour and perceptions," Gonthier says.
The city of Ottawa launched a new social media test ad campaign focusing on driver, pedestrian and cyclist behaviours and safety. (City of Ottawa/Facebook)
Another ad for the campaign targeting drivers shows a bloodied pedestrian lying on the smashed windshield of the car, with the caption: "You drove impaired this one time. But you killed mine. Don't drive under the influence."
An ad highlighting the dangers of texting and driving shows a driver texting with a cyclist in front of the vehicle: You texted to kill time. But you killed mine instead. Every text can wait."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Tory grassroots vote against surgical, pharmaceutical care for transgender youth
Conservative party delegates voted Saturday that as a future government, it should prohibit "life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions" for transgender minors.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
UNB holds their 'Halt the Hunger' fundraiser for Fredericton food bank
Saturday morning, the University of New Brunswick hosted their Halt the Hunger colour run, which is a fundraiser for Fredericton's Greener Village Food Bank.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
1 person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics
One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Mississauga restaurant to donate weekend profit to help victims of Morocco earthquake
A Moroccan restaurant in Mississauga is donating its weekend’s profit to help the victims of a powerful earthquake in Morocco that left more than 1,000 people dead.
Montreal
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder investigation underway in the Sault, victim identified
What police initially deemed as a suspicious death at a John Street residence in Sault Ste. Marie is now a murder investigation.
-
Hwy. 144 reopens following fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious single vehicle crash where one person has died and another was seriously injured. The collision closed part of Highway 144 for several hours on Saturday near Gogama.
-
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
London police looking for suspect after woman assaulted at home
Police are requesting the public for help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her south London home on Friday night.
-
A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured in Furby Street shooting: Police
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown
The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.
-
In pictures: Tailgating fans at the 2023 Banjo Bowl
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders tailgate outside IG Field ahead of the nineteenth annual Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)
Kitchener
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary
Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships tournament on Saturday.
-
Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.
Calgary
-
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
-
A real fall classic: 17K cases of Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary
First it was the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Now another fall classic treat is back for the season.
Saskatoon
-
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.
-
Prince Albert police asking for the public's help after resident shot during robbery
Police in Prince Albert are searching for two suspects after a resident was robbed at gunpoint and shot.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist in serious condition following high-speed crash in southeast Edmonton
A 39-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash Friday night.
-
Semi crashes with passenger vehicle in Lamont County
RCMP are investigating a serious crash Saturday morning, between a semi and a passenger vehicle.
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
$30K fine for B.C. real estate agent who failed to warn clients about special levy before condo purchase
A second B.C. real estate agent has been ordered to pay more than $30,000 for failing to notify his clients about an impending special levy before they purchased a condo in White Rock.
-
4 people in hospital after serious East Vancouver crash
Four people are in hospital—two in critical condition—after a serious motor vehicle incident in East Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
Stranger assault suspect arrested after victim fights back, witnesses intervene on Coquitlam trail: RCMP
A man was arrested for assaulting a stranger on a walking trail in Coquitlam, thanks to the victim fighting back and intervention from bystanders, Mounties said.
Regina
-
Air Canada flight makes priority landing in Regina following flap malfunction
An Air Canada Rouge flight declared an emergency on Saturday while approaching Regina's International Airport.
-
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.