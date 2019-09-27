

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Claude Levesque's life was cut short Tuesday morning on Russell road and Southvale crescent, when witnesses say he was hit by an OC Transpo bus in the middle of the road.

Levesque was a 67-year-old grandfather family members describe as a hard-worker and loving provider. He was planning on fishing this weekend, instead loved ones are preparing to lay him to rest.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” said his son Gilles Levesque. “He shouldn't have died, he shouldn't have. We are baffled, we don't understand.”

Levesque's son said Claude was one of 4 children, who had 4 kids of his own. Levesque was trying to board the bus Tuesday morning on Russell road when witnesses say he was hit by the bus and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Family of Claude Levesque remembering their father as a loving, talented man who wasn’t ready to go. Levesque died Tuesday morning when he was struck by an ⁦@OC_Transpo⁩ bus along Russell Road and Southvale Crescent - his children want answers ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/imf1BKrMDg — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 27, 2019

Haunted by the images they've seen of their father's lifeless body on the road in front of the bus, Levesque's family is demanding answers to ensure his father’s death was not in vain.

“We're taking it pretty hard because of that and we want something to get done so it doesn’t happen again to other people,” said daughter-in-law Julie Levesque. “Now that he passed away so sudden, we don’t have any money to help him have a proper burial. We have nothing.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $10,000 to bury Levesque with his late wife, who passed away 9 years ago.

“This should've never happened,” said Marie Levesque, while holding a photo of her father. “He had so many talents, he was a hardworking man, he didn’t deserve that; not this way.”

Levesque's family pleading for witnesses to come forward; they remain desperate for answers and ultimately closure, saying their lives are now left with a major void.

“We need to know what happened,” said Gilles Levesque. “We really…need to know what happened.”