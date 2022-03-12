Gift cards enticing Ottawans to 'Come Back Downtown'

It's been months since Steven Dimauro has been in the ByWard Market.

"It is good to be back," he said. The last time the Orléans resident made the trip to the House of Barons on Sussex Drive was in December. "I had to postpone my beard appointment a couple times because of the protest."

The "Freedom Convoy" protest and the COVID-19 pandemic—related shutdowns have taken a major toll on businesses. To help encourage people to come back into the downtown core, Nelligan Law got creative.

"Over the next few weeks, we are giving away gift cards to participating businesses," said Hannah Saunders, Nelligan Law's marketing and communications specialist.

Called the Come Back Downtown 613 Initiative, the gift cards are valued at around $200 coming from spas, restaurants and retail stores, all in the downtown core.

"All the events with protests left quite a scar on the downtown business community and residents so it's going to take time for people to come back," said Saunders. "We're hoping this initiative will help that process."

More incentives, like free parking at select downtown garages and free transit on the LRT and downtown bus routes, are also in effect, with the goal of bringing people and life back downtown.

"We feel now it's a lot safer, specifically for the kids," said Martin Patenaude, who drove from Findlay Creek with the family. "It's important for us to help out local businesses."

"It's fun and we get to see lots of people and we get to walk around lots," said his son, Nolan.

For others, it's also a chance to drop in on favourite local spots, a sign things are slowly returning back to normal.

"I usually come to Zak's or King Eddy (in the market)," said Dimauro. "I'm glad to be back enjoying the good food and being in this community."

You can follow Come Back Downtown 613 on Facebook and Instagram.