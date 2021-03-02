OTTAWA -- The Great Canadian Theatre Company, which has been dark since the pandemic began, is one of the recipients of new funding from the Ontario government.

Heritage, Tourism and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod announced Tuesday $24-million in funding to 140 arts organizations in Ontario. The GCTC will receive around $192,000.

CityFolk, RBC Bluesfest, and Ottawa Jazzfest are also among local organizations that will benefit from the funding.

MacLeod says the money will help arts organizations remain stable as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa groups receiving funding