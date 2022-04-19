Gatineau transit agency pulls 45 buses after fire

Gatineau’s transit agency has pulled 45 buses off the road after a bus fire on a highway Tuesday afternoon.

The Société de Transport de l’Outaouais bus caught fire in the area of highways 5 and 50 around 4:45 p.m. No passengers were on the bus and the driver was not hurt.

However, the STO has taken 45 articulated buses from 2012 and 2013 off the road. A similar fire happened in another bus last June.

“For the security of our employees and our clientele, the STO has temporarily immobilized the vehicles to inspect them thoroughly in collaboration with the manufacturer, Nova Bus,” STO head of public affairs José Lafleur said in an email. “This decision may impact our daily service and cancellations will be communicated to our clientele through our regular platforms."

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the bus after it caught fire on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived and brought the fire under control.

What caused the blaze is unknown at this time.