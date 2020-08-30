OTTAWA -- Five employees of a Gatineau restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Facebook. Shaker Cuisine and Mixologie on Maloney Boulevard says five employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation for 10 days.

Shaker says the five employees have not been in the restaurant since Monday, Aug. 24.

"No customers have been in direct contact with these employees," said the restaurant in the message on Facebook.

All employees that had direct contact with the five employees have been placed in self-isolation for 10 days.

Shaker Cuisine and Mixologie says it takes all Quebec Government COVID-19 measures "very seriously" and staff are working with health officials.

The restaurant remains open, and an external group of employees have been brought in to help with operations.

Health officials report a total of 821 cases of COVID-19 across the Outaouais. There are currently 93 active cases of the virus in the region.