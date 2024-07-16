OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau, Que. police seek aid locating man missing for a month

    Jean-François McNicoll was last seen June 16, leaving a temporary residence in the Val-Tétreau district, in the Hull sector. Police say he is known to frequent organizations that help the homeless. (Gatineau police/handout) Jean-François McNicoll was last seen June 16, leaving a temporary residence in the Val-Tétreau district, in the Hull sector. Police say he is known to frequent organizations that help the homeless. (Gatineau police/handout)
    Police in Gatineau, Que. are asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man who has been missing for the past month.

    Jean-François McNicoll was last seen June 16, leaving a temporary residence in the Val-Tétreau district, in the Hull sector. His family has not heard from him since and they are worried about his health and safety.

    McNicoll is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), and 145 lbs. (66 kg), with short, blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a dream catcher on his right calf and the word "family" is tattooed on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured sweater and black espadrilles with a white line on the sole.

    Police said Tuesday he frequents organizations that help homeless people.

    Anyone with information that would help locate his is invited to contact Gatineau police at 819-246-0222. 

