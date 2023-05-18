Gatineau, Que. cheese factory receives $1.5 million for new equipment

A Gatineau, Que. cheese factory is receiving up to $1.5 million in federal funding to purchase automated equipment to enhance its cheese manufacturing and packaging processes.

The federal government announced the investment for La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais on Thursday.

In a media release, the government says the expansion project is expected to increase processing capacity at the Gatineau plant. It will also support the company’s competitiveness and enable it to diversify its product offering.

"We are proud of the 16,000 square foot expansion of our new plant," Gilles Joanisse, co-founder of La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais, said in a statement. "Our dream, which has been in progress for 28 years now, is possible thanks to the quality of our products, the confidence and loyalty of our customers, the commitment of our teams and the financial support of several partners, including the federal government."

La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais was founded in 1995, and specializes in artisanal cheese making.

The funding comes from the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund, which helps processors of supply-managed commodities increase their competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving markets.