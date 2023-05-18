Gatineau, Que. cheese factory receives $1.5 million for new equipment
A Gatineau, Que. cheese factory is receiving up to $1.5 million in federal funding to purchase automated equipment to enhance its cheese manufacturing and packaging processes.
The federal government announced the investment for La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais on Thursday.
In a media release, the government says the expansion project is expected to increase processing capacity at the Gatineau plant. It will also support the company’s competitiveness and enable it to diversify its product offering.
"We are proud of the 16,000 square foot expansion of our new plant," Gilles Joanisse, co-founder of La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais, said in a statement. "Our dream, which has been in progress for 28 years now, is possible thanks to the quality of our products, the confidence and loyalty of our customers, the commitment of our teams and the financial support of several partners, including the federal government."
La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais was founded in 1995, and specializes in artisanal cheese making.
The funding comes from the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund, which helps processors of supply-managed commodities increase their competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving markets.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost U.K. government 162M pounds
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
This is what Peel Region separating means for Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon
The Ontario government will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
'The damn phone': Quebec conductor's plea immortalized in orchestra merch
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation sues province, feds, over land claim
An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
London
-
$25,000 in damages to 80 year old trees
Damage is estimated at $25,000 after significant damage was caused to a couple of 80-year-old maple trees in Mitchell.
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Bear sightings in Huron County
A bear sighting in Huron County has police warning the public to beware. According to OPP, a bear has been seen several times in Bayfield and St Joseph’s over the past few days.
Winnipeg
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba
A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.
-
'I'm concerned': New report shows the cost of rent is climbing in Winnipeg
A new report shows the cost of renting an apartment in Winnipeg is going up.
Kitchener
-
LIVE AT 3
LIVE AT 3 | Local Muslim leaders to address incident at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
The Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have called a press conference to address what police are calling a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Water restored but road remains closed after watermain break in Kitchener
A block of River Road East in Kitchener remains closed after a watermain break Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
Calgary's most popular outdoor dining spots, according to OpenTable
Four Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a new list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court sentences third person in death of Megan Gallagher
A third person has been sentenced for dumping Megan Gallagher's body in the South Saskatchewan River in 2020.
-
Sask. mother says school failed her after son's alleged sexual assault by 'bully'
A Saskatchewan mother felt she was left with no other choice but to pull her 11-year-old boy out of school following an alleged sexual assault by another student
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Vancouver
-
'Serial fraudster' wanted Canada-wide considered armed and dangerous: VPD
Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
-
B.C.’s overdose crisis: 'An unprecedented scale' of deaths, 206, recorded in April
By the end of this month, the death toll of British Columbia’s toxic drug supply could surpass the total recorded in all of 2016—when the province first declared a public health emergency over the overdose crisis.
-
Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners
The team behind BC Unclaimed is set to reunite one individual with a record $1.98 million in funds that the person did not know they previously owned.
Regina
-
17-year-old May long weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.