Gatineau police searching for missing 21-year-old who could be in Ottawa

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.

Jessy-James Antoine-Fequet was last seen on Sept. 2 around 1 p.m. leaving his home on Lucienne Bougeois Street in the Lac Beauchamp district of Gatineau.

He was on his way to visit a family member and may have travelled by bus, police say.

His family has reason to believe for his health and safety.

Antoine-Fequet is described as a 21-year-old white male who speaks French, 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall, 160 pounds (73 kg) with shaved, black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, sandals and a backpack.

He could be travelling on foot or by Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus where he could end up on the Ottawa side.

Anyone with information that could help locate Jessy-James Antoine-Fequet is invited to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.