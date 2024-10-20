OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

    Taher Alzunni (Gatineau police) Taher Alzunni (Gatineau police)
    Share

    Gatineau police is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Taher Alzunni.

    Police say he was last seen on Friday leaving his school in the Pointe-Gatineau area.

    Officers and his loved ones have reason to fear for his health and safety.

    Alzunni is described as five feet, two inches tall (1.58 metres) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kg). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

    He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white and pink Nike sneakers.

    Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News