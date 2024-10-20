Gatineau police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Gatineau police is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Taher Alzunni.

Police say he was last seen on Friday leaving his school in the Pointe-Gatineau area.

Officers and his loved ones have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Alzunni is described as five feet, two inches tall (1.58 metres) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kg). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white and pink Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.