Gatineau police inviting kids to submit names for new wacky-haired troll mascot

Gatineau police is seeking help from students from across Gatineau to name the mascot for their new campaign.

The blue and red troll-like character is part of a new program called Parapluie, or Umbrella in English, and is aiming to reduce criminal victimization and juvenile delinquency for students from elementary to high school.

"This program equips young people to foster a healthy and safe environment throughout their school career," the Gatineau police said in French.

"Thanks to the tools that will be provided to them, parents and guardians will be able to actively participate in raising their child's awareness of the subject."

The competition is open to all primary and secondary students across Gatineau, where each class can submit up to one name.

The winning class will be invited to a Gatineau Olympiques hockey game in the company of police officers and the mascot. The name of the mascot will be revealed and made official during the event.

Gatineau police say the campaign offers various activities aimed to different grade levels that address topics such as bullying, identifying criminal behavior and understanding the role of the justice system.

"The name Parapluie was chosen for this program because the umbrella is a symbol of the concepts taught to young people so that they are safe at all times," police said.

"Indeed, the umbrella is a useful everyday tool, to protect yourself or others from rain, wind or sun."

The Gatineau police will choose the winning name based on the criteria listed in the contest terms and conditions.

The deadline for entering the competition is Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.