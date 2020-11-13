OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen leaving school on Tuesday morning.

Police say Geovana Luz left a Hull school at the end of the morning for lunch on Nov. 10 and did not return for afternoon classes.

In a statement, police say investigators and her family have reason to fear for Luz's safety.

Luz is described as 5 foot 5, with long and curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she could be wearing a grey autumn coat.

She speaks French, English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819-246-0222.