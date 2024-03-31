Gas prices increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, as the federal carbon tax hike kicks in.
As of April 1, the federal government is increasing the price on carbon pollution by $15 per tonne to $80. The federal carbon tax will be 17.71 cents a litre on gas in Ontario.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague said on Sunday that the average price of regular gasoline in Ottawa will increase three cents from 159.9 cents a litre to 162.9 cents a litre on Monday. According to Ottawagasprices.com, several stations were selling gas for $1.62 on Monday.
Motorists will also see a 3 cent a litre hike in Kingston and across eastern Ontario.
One year ago, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.43 a litre, according to www.ottawagasprices.com.
The federal government established the price on pollution in 2019, saying on its website that "pricing carbon pollution is one of the most effective ways to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change." The federal government says individuals and families will receive the Canada Carbon Rebate payments every three months, where the federal system applies. Starting in April, a family of Ontario will receive a Canada Carbon Rebate of $1,120 a year.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and several premiers have called on the federal government to cancel or delay the planned carbon tax increase.
"This tax is costing hardworking people more money to drive, to work, or drop off the kids to hockey practice,” Ford told reporters last week.
“It's going to increase the cost of everything. It's going to hurt every single person in Ontario.”
The federal government continues to support the carbon tax, insisting Canadians benefit through the rebates.
"It is the most efficient way to do it and we return all the money," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told CTV's Question Period. "It is not kept. All of the direct costs that are paid in terms of the price on pollution are returned."
Ontario has extended the existing gasoline tax cut of 5.7 per cent until December 31, 2024.
The federal government plans to increase the carbon tax each year until 2030.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Axe the Tax Rally
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa are warning the public to expect possible traffic delays in downtown Ottawa on Monday due to a protest.
According to a post a Facebook, a rally will be held at the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge as part of a "Nationwide Protest Against the Carbon Tax." There will also be a rally on Parliament Hill
"The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Service are aware of planned demonstrations on Monday, April 1 that could potentially impact traffic on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge at King Edward Avenue during the morning commute," the city said in a statement.
"The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Service work together with municipal and federal partners to manage traffic, transit and public safety for demonstrations."
Officials warn there may be temporary road closures in the downtown core during a march Monday afternoon.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.
Trump's immigration rhetoric makes inroads with some Democrats. That could be a concern for Biden
In his speeches and online posts, Trump has ramped up anti-immigrant rhetoric, casting migrants as dangerous criminals "poisoning the blood" of America
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
An old land mine found by children near an Afghanistan village explodes, killing 9
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
-
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
-
Turner homers, drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays win 9-2 over Rays, splitting 4-game series
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
Montreal
-
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier dies at 63
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier, considered a leading constitutionalist under Jean Charest's Liberal government, died in Mexico, his family announced.
-
Eclipse brings excitement, tourism to Eastern Townships
The total solar eclipse is coming with plenty of safety warnings, but in the Eastern Townships, there's excitement about the fact that the celestial event is becoming a tourist attraction.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
Northern Ontario
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
-
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
-
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Windsor
-
WPS will have 'visible presence' at planned protest
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Plenty of spring showers on the way for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures will dip below the normal highs for this time of year, warming back up again by the weekend. The normal high for this time of year is around 10 C and the low around 1 C.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS Friends and families celebrate Easter at Willistead Manor
The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.
London
-
Active fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Custom mobility bike returned after London, Ont. owner discovers it for sale online
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
Kitchener
-
Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Markham man busted for stunt driving in Oro-Medonte
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
'Define our own destiny': Winnipeggers rally for Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl named Serenity.
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
-
Calgary church blends drag show with Easter Sunday service
A Calgary church celebrated Easter with a drag show during its Sunday service.
Edmonton
-
'Pretty remarkable': Local distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whiskey competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whiskey production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
-
Woman and child missing 2 weeks, RCMP seeking information
Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help finding a family that hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.
-
'This is a bonus': Golfers flock to Victoria Driving Range on sunny Easter Sunday
Despite a slow – and snowy start – to the long weekend, a downtown driving range welcomed a full house of golfers eager to shake off those winter cobwebs.
Regina
-
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Saskatoon
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden sells out Easter egg hunt
It was an egg-cellent Easter for kids as they searched every nook and cranny of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Expect 'major delays' on Lions Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, DriveBC says
Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Low tide pauses efforts to save B.C. orca while rescuers plan next steps
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
-
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.