Gas prices drop in Ottawa heading into the long weekend

    It will cost a little less to fill up the gas tank heading into the Labour Day long weekend, the lowest gas prices since the spring.

    Gas prices dropped 2 cents a litre to an average of $1.529 a litre in Ottawa on Friday, according to Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague.

    Some stations were selling as for as low as $1.36 a litre in Ottawa on Thursday night.

    McTeague says the drop in gas prices comes as energy markets are "spooked by bad economic news coming out of China."

    Gas was selling for $1.52 a litre in mid-March, according to a post on social media from En-Pro International.

    McTeague says gas prices will increase 2 cents a litre to $1.549 on Saturday.

    On Aug. 30, 2023, the price of gas was $1.669 a litre. 

