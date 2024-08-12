OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver stopped going 165 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

    Ottawa police
    Share

    Two drivers will spend the next two weeks without their vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

    The Ottawa Police Service traffic unit says officers conducted two "stunt and impaired-related stops" on Hwy. 174 Sunday night.

    A G2 driver was stopped going 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, police said.

    "G2 driver with alcohol & cannabis in the mix doing 165 in the 100km/h zone," police said on X.

    Another driver was stopped going 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 174.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East

    U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News