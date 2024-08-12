G2 driver stopped going 165 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

Two drivers will spend the next two weeks without their vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

The Ottawa Police Service traffic unit says officers conducted two "stunt and impaired-related stops" on Hwy. 174 Sunday night.

A G2 driver was stopped going 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, police said.

"G2 driver with alcohol & cannabis in the mix doing 165 in the 100km/h zone," police said on X.

Another driver was stopped going 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 174.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.