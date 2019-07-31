

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





A funnel cloud caused a few anxious moments in Clarence-Rockland Wednesday morning.

Several residents spotted the funnel cloud over the community just before 12 p.m.

Environment Canada confirms a funnel cloud was spotted in the area, and moving eastward.

@CFRAOttawa just saw this touchdown in Rockland near the river pic.twitter.com/SZpMP7qKZI — Michael G. Paquette (@mgpaquette) July 31, 2019

In a statement, Environment Canada says “these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.” The weather agency added the weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, but there is always a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson tells CTV News the conditions were ripe for creating funnel clouds on Wednesday. There is still a threat of funnel clouds through the afternoon, from east of Rockland to the Quebec border.

If you see a funnel cloud, you should be prepared to take shelter. These types of funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.