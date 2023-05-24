Fundraising campaign kicks off for long-term care redevelopment in Athens, Ont.

The $3 million fundraising meter for the Maple View Landings project in Athens, Ont. So far, more than $830,000 has been raised. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The $3 million fundraising meter for the Maple View Landings project in Athens, Ont. So far, more than $830,000 has been raised. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

