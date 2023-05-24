Fundraising campaign kicks off for long-term care redevelopment in Athens, Ont.

A fundraising campaign kicked off Wednesday in Athens, Ont. to help enhance the lives of residents who will soon be moving into a new long-term care facility just east of the village.

A goal of $3 million was unveiled at the Joshua Bates Centre, with local dignitaries and residents in attendance.

"The $3 million is actually going to things that will make the facility, as I say, a home," said fundraising committee chair Doug Struthers.

"It is not the bricks and mortar construction, it is for technology, it is ensuring that we have safe neighbourhoods, as we are calling the areas, and gardens," he said. "It's not just the indoor part of the facility it is the outdoor as well, so it's extremely significant."

Maple View Landings is currently under construction to replace the current 60-bed Maple View Lodge. When finished, the new facility will boast 192 beds.

The redevelopment is also the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, with a price tag of more than $80 million, of which, $43 million is coming from the provincial government.

"We're doing this for our seniors," Said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Island and Rideau Lakes. "As Doug talked about, this riding has a fairly high percentage of seniors, and I think they need to have a modern facility."

"It means a lot to be still living in your community, no matter what corner of Leeds and Grenville you come from," Struthers said. "As we all know, we age, and there are more of us, particularly in Leeds and Grenville, we want to continue living in a great home."

Already, more than $830,000 has been raised towards the goal by local businesses, service organizations and residents.

George Tackaberry, of Tackaberry Construction, presented a $100,000 cheque to honour his late mother Phyllis, renaming one of the six neighbourhoods in the new development after her.

The Athens Lions Club presented a cheque for $30,000, and Jo-Anne Fletcher and Jim Donovan from the Hudson Burnbrae Foundation presented a cheque for $5,000.

Long time Athens resident Bob Watts also presented another cheque for $5,000.

"It's phenomenal what we've achieved so far, even prior to making our official announcement of our $3 million goal," said Struthers.

"Every dollar counts, whether it is $100, $1,000, or $10,000. We do need every dollar because we need to ensure that we are looking after everybody in Leeds and Grenville as we age, and need great facilities and staff such as we have at Maple View Lodge today, and Maple View Landings tomorrow," Struthers said.

Maple View Landings is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.