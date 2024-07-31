Fundraiser Saturday for Ottawa Valley woman in need of electric wheelchair

Alana Andrews is hoping her life can begin rolling in the right direction once again after a traumatic two years.

In 2022, the 33-year-old from Franktown, located south of Carleton Place, was undergoing treatment for an undiagnosed brain disorder when complications occurred during the medical procedure, causing a traumatic brain bleed.

"She's lost function of her full right side, which was her dominant hand," says Amy Forbes, Andrews' older sister.

"She was very into music. She was very artistic. So she's having to relearn everything all over again."

"I had a stroke. I woke up and I couldn't speak," explains Andrews. "I used to sing in a band."

Andrews was active in the Ottawa music scene, and the lead singer of a heavy metal band. Following her stroke, Andrews has lost her ability to perform along with much of her independence, causing a ripple effect through her family and friends.

"It's been, fairly traumatic," said Forbes. "We've all had to sell our homes, and we're building a new home where we'll all kind of be together to help look after Alana."

"It's been hard," adds family friend Naomi Jackson.

"I watched her almost not make it, or so I thought in the hospital, and to now look at her being independent. I'm very proud of her."

Now out of the hospital, friends and family are aiming to raise money to get Andrews a new electric wheelchair and give her back some freedom.

"She's lost her right side. So to manually use a wheelchair, especially in different terrain, it's been quite difficult," says Forbes.

The family has organized an ATV Poker Run fundraiser taking place this Saturday, Aug. 3 in Calabogie, beginning at the Tatty Hill staging area.

"Alana can still go on the ATV," her sister says. "It is something we can all still do together."

The event begins at 10 a.m. Registration is not required, but can be done by emailing ride4alana@gmail.com. Donations are also being accepted.

A flyer advertising the "Ride4Alana event top help raise money to buy Alana Andrews an electric wheelchair.

The Assistive Devices Program provided by the government of Ontario covers 75 per cent of the cost of devices such as electric wheelchairs. Andrews and her family are on the hook for the other 25 per cent.

"These chairs are upwards of $25,000 and they can go up to over $100,000," says Forbes.

"She relies so heavily on other people to help her get around that that would just open up so many new avenues for her."