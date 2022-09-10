Frustration mounts as Canadians without primary care doctors continue to wait
Six million Canadians do not have a family doctor according to new research, and many have been waiting more than a year to get one.
“It’s disgusting; this shouldn’t happen,” says Kingston resident Elizabeth Surrd. “Everyone should be entitled to a health care practitioner of their own.”
Surrd has been looking for a doctor since moving from Calgary to Kingston almost two years ago, and frustration is growing.
“I have underlying health conditions and these conditions could worsen in the next five to ten years, and with the worsening I need to know I’ll have constant care from a doctor,” she says.
On waiting lists and making phone calls, Surrd has been told it could be up to a five-year wait.
“From Durham, to Ottawa, down to Kingston, probably to Cornwall, it’s impossible right now to find a family doctor.”
She is not alone in her search; six million Canadians are without a family doctor, according to new research by Angus Reid.
One-third of them have been looking for more than a year, and those who do not have a family doctor have worsening health compared to those who do.
“It feels scary and it feels like we don’t have anybody to watch out for us,” says Corissa Levair, who has been waiting for a doctor for three years.
A retired nurse, she says these wait times should raise alarm bells because primary care physicians are pivotal to people’s health.
“I do believe that our health-care system is going to be in greater trouble because the six million of us just aren’t being watched,” she says. “We’re not being seen.”
In Kingston, nine new doctors have been recruited by the city.
That replaces seven who left during the pandemic, and prevents 7,000 patients from losing a physician. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of people in this city are still searching.
Sturrd says that while nine new doctors is progress, at this point, all levels of government need to step in with solutions so that all residents can receive health care.
“We need it,” she says. “We need health care more than ever.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years, and expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor
Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.
'Life without Grannie': Read Prince William's statement on Queen's death
Prince William has issued his first statement on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, he thanks the late monarch for being by his side during his 'happiest' and 'saddest' moments.
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday that it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
OPINION | The Queen, the future of the monarchy and how The Queen’s death affects the Commonwealth
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of the second Elizabethan era has caused the United Kingdom, the realm and countries in the Commonwealth to stop, pause and reflect on the life and legacy of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, one that will be greatly missed.
Here is what the accession of King Charles III looked like in Canada and the U.K.
King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday following the recent death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here is what the ceremonies in Canada and the United Kingdom looked like.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Toronto
-
'She liked duck, mangoes and chocolate cake': Famous Toronto chef recalls cooking for the Queen
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a well-known Toronto chef is recalling his years at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle cooking for Her Majesty.
-
'Who would say no?': Ontario senior loses $2K in scam after being approached for help
An Ontario woman lost $2,000 in a taxi scam after being approached by a woman claiming she needed help paying a fare in a parking lot a week ago.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: François Legault promises to balance Quebec budget in five years
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to balance Quebec's budget in five years if his party is re-elected on Oct. 3.
-
Liberals' hold on Laval and Montreal slipping fast, Conservatives on the rise: polls
Polls continue to project the downward spiral of the Quebec Liberals with the party that won four of six elections since the turn of the century now looking to lose around 10 seats in Montreal and Quebec.
-
Pedestrian and driver killed as vehicle crashes into convenience store in east Montreal
Two men were killed on Saturday in Montreal when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a convenience store in east Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
-
Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor
Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official book of condolences
An official book of condolences is now available online and in person for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
London
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official book of condolences
An official book of condolences is now available online and in person for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
-
Lifting the Silence Walk honours those we lost to suicide
The London-Middlesex Suicide Prevention Council is holding a walk to honour World Suicide Prevention Day, Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
-
First Nations leaders in Manitoba reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Condolences continue to pour in from across Manitoba following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including from Indigenous leaders.
-
'Built to produce': Big Sky Studios ready to bring large film productions to Manitoba
A new film and television studio space in Winnipeg is opening its doors next week, hoping to attract large-scale film and television productions to Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
'She lived a full life': Cambridge bakery honours the Queen in a sweet way
In Waterloo region, sweet memories of the Queen are being honoured with traditional desserts and the sharing of memories and kind words
-
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Guelph crash
A 19-year-old Guelph man was killed after his motorcycle and an SUV collided Friday night.
-
Brantford police breach wrong door during search warrant
Brantford’s police chief has initiated an investigation after officers breached the ‘incorrect door’ during a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.
Calgary
-
Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor
Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.
-
2 dead in early Saturday house fire in Harvest Hills
Two people are dead after a fire early Saturday morning in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Harvest Hills.
-
Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild savours a New York moment
Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild is taking the Big Apple by storm.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Edmonton
-
Not done yet: Langano Skies to offer dinner service at Barb and Ernie's
Two local restaurants are partnering to share a kitchen under one roof, thanks to an old friendship.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:00 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor
Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.
Vancouver
-
Large fire at Fraser River wood recycling pile in South Vancouver
A large fire on the shore of the Fraser River in South Vancouver lit up the sky early Saturday morning, sending a column of thick smoke into the air that was visible from kilometres away for those who were awake to see it.
-
B.C. resident recalls meeting Queen, says photo is a 'treasure' of his life
Rob Rathbun fondly recalls the day he lifted a little girl on his shoulders so she could give Queen Elizabeth II a bouquet of flowers during a procession outside the British Columbia legislature in 2002.
-
Voters go to polls for Surrey South byelection
Voters in the British Columbia riding of Surrey South go to the polls today to replace a longtime Liberal Party member of the legislature.
Regina
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Sask. man recounts tearing down road in chase after stabbing suspect
Myron Toner didn't think much when he saw a man outside a friend's house near Wakaw, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I'm so proud of our players': U of R Rams rack up second win with victory against Calgary
The University of Regina Rams held off a late game surge from the visiting University of Calgary Dinos on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to secure a 32-24 victory.