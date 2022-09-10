Frustration mounts as Canadians without primary care doctors continue to wait

A doctor is seen in this file image. (Pexels) A doctor is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor

Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina