Frustrated business owner throws rock at vehicle driving through his lot in Gananoque: Police
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 7:08AM EDT
(Photo courtesy: Facebook/Gananoque Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Gananoque Police say a business owner tossed a rock at a vehicle driving through his property, breaking the window.
On Aug. 10, police were contacted about the incident that occurred outside a local business in Gananoque.
Police say the business owner took exception to a vehicle driving through his lot and allegedly threw a rock at the vehicle.
“Words were exchanged between the two parties and the vehicle driver reported the damage to police,” said a media release from Gananoque Police Monday morning.
A 57-year-old man is facing a charge of mischief to property, under $5,000.