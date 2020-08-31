OTTAWA -- Gananoque Police say a business owner tossed a rock at a vehicle driving through his property, breaking the window.

On Aug. 10, police were contacted about the incident that occurred outside a local business in Gananoque.

Police say the business owner took exception to a vehicle driving through his lot and allegedly threw a rock at the vehicle.

“Words were exchanged between the two parties and the vehicle driver reported the damage to police,” said a media release from Gananoque Police Monday morning.

A 57-year-old man is facing a charge of mischief to property, under $5,000.