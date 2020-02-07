OTTAWA -- Bundle up, Ottawa: after the snow comes the bone-chilling cold.

With the temperature set to plummet Friday night, Ottawa Public Health is issuing a frostbite advisory.

The wind chill is expected to drop "very quickly" Friday night and hit -31 C overnight, the agency says.

The frostbite advisory will remain in place until further notice.

The cold weather is expected to stick around Saturday. Environment Canada's forecasted high for the day is -13 C. The temperature is expected to drop to -20 C Saturday night.

Temperatures closer to seasonal averages will return Sunday with a high of -6 C.

For a list of tips to prevent frostbite, visit Ottawa Public Health's website.