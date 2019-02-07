

Paul Dewar dedicated his life to inspiring young people & serving his constituents in the Ottawa community and across Canada. He set a strong example for all of us – and we will dearly miss him. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/3kkNKtDdNi — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 7, 2019

Paul Dewar represented the best of us – he spent his life working for justice & believed in the potential of young people to change the world. Paul made Canada a better country and we are all lesser without him. We hold his family close in our hearts. https://t.co/ShGMasbSzT — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 6, 2019

On behalf of our @CPC_HQ team, we’re saddened to hear that Paul Dewar has passed after his battle with brain cancer. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and @NDP family as they grieve this loss and remember his legacy. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 7, 2019

My statement on the passing of former Ottawa-Centre MP Paul Dewar. / Ma déclaration sur le décès de l’ancien député fédéral pour Ottawa-centre Paul Dewar. pic.twitter.com/Vru1TgzZ7D — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) February 6, 2019

Devastated to hear about Paul Dewar's passing. Paul was beloved by our community. He worked with dedication and compassion, both inside and outside of Parliament, to build a better Ottawa Centre and a better Canada. My thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. — Catherine McKenna ���� (@cathmckenna) February 7, 2019

“Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity, and sound speech that cannot be condemned, so that an opponent may be put to shame, having nothing evil to say about us.”



Farewell, Paul. Love always. pic.twitter.com/odrIiq5C0y — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) February 6, 2019

What a sad, sad loss for Canada, for Ottawa and for all of us who've known and loved Paul and admired his genuine optimism and faith in people. My thoughts are with Julia, Nathaniel, Jordan and all the Dewars. https://t.co/Ao8mHDYIQq — Alex Munter (@AlexMunter_) February 6, 2019

I am saddened to learn about the passing of former Member of Parliament Paul Dewar. His passion for public service and dedication to the people of Ottawa Centre will be remembered fondly. Karla and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 6, 2019

It is a sad day for Ottawa as we learn of the passing of one of our great city leaders, Paul Dewar. My thoughts are with his family as they go through the difficult days ahead. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 6, 2019

When Paul Dewar rose to ask a question in Parliament, you always hoped his tough, smart and principled line of inquiry wasn't coming your way, because it was usually devastating. He always did his values, constituents and family proud. A good man, gone far too soon. — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 6, 2019