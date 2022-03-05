Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa and region

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Environment Canada is warning of about 2 mm of ice accretion overnight into Sunday.

"Freezing rain may begin overnight in some locations. However, the heaviest freezing rain is expected to fall Sunday morning. Freezing rain will change to rain showers late Sunday morning," the warning states.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, as well as the upper Ottawa Valley, the Prescott and Russel area, Cornwall, and the Pontiac region of Quebec.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for increasing cloudiness late Saturday morning and a high of -2 C in the afternoon.

Overnight, the temperature should be steady around -2 C, but it could rise Sunday morning, bringing some freezing rain before the temperature rises above the freezing mark. Sunday's high is an unseasonably warm 13 C with showers throughout the day.

Monday's forecast brings a return to more seasonal conditions, with a high of 0 C and snow.

Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 1 C.