Freezing rain could be on the way this week

Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa could see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.

A special weather statement says Ottawa could see a prolonged period of freezing rain Thursday. It's expected to start as snow, before changing over to ice pellets and then freezing rain.

"A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected and freezing rain warnings may be required as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada says. "Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways."

The exact amounts have yet to be determined, but higher terrain along the Ontario-Quebec boundary could see 5 to 10 cm of snow before the freezing rain starts.

The freezing rain is then expected to become rain Thursday evening into Friday as temperatures rise to a forecast high of 4 C, almost 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. This comes just days after Ottawa recorded temperatures below -30 C with wind chills around -40.

The coldest temperature between now and then is -7 C Wednesday night into Thursday.