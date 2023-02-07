Freezing rain could be on the way this week
Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa could see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.
A special weather statement says Ottawa could see a prolonged period of freezing rain Thursday. It's expected to start as snow, before changing over to ice pellets and then freezing rain.
"A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected and freezing rain warnings may be required as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada says. "Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways."
The exact amounts have yet to be determined, but higher terrain along the Ontario-Quebec boundary could see 5 to 10 cm of snow before the freezing rain starts.
The freezing rain is then expected to become rain Thursday evening into Friday as temperatures rise to a forecast high of 4 C, almost 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. This comes just days after Ottawa recorded temperatures below -30 C with wind chills around -40.
The coldest temperature between now and then is -7 C Wednesday night into Thursday.
Ottawa Top Stories
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
A sensor you draw with a pencil could be used for 'smart diapers,' contactless switches and respiratory monitors
We may soon be able to detect humidity levels, respiratory changes or a too-wet diaper, all with a new type of sensor — one created by drawing with a pencil on specially-treated paper.
Inflation 'turning the corner' after multiple rate increases: BoC governor
After raising interest rates eight consecutive times, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told an audience in Quebec City on Tuesday that inflation is showing signs of 'turning the corner' and that the coming year 'will be different.'
LIVE @ 9 ET | Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Balloons and drones among 768 Canadian UFO reports from 2022: researcher
Balloons and drones were among 768 reported UFO sightings in Canada last year, according to Winnipeg-based researcher Chris Rutkowski, who also found that eight per cent of all cases remained unexplained.
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.
Atlantic
Sandeson murder trial: Accused denies killing fellow Nova Scotia student for money
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
Toronto
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Ontario woman 'shocked' when sunroof explodes in 2-month-old SUV
Meaghan Maloney of London, Ont. said she was driving on her way to work, along Highway 401, in her 2023 Nissan Rouge when the sunroof shattered without warning.
Montreal
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
Liberals compare PQ leader to Trump for wanting to close Roxham Road border crossing
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. woman reflects on meeting Harry Styles and her magical night at Grammy Awards
A northern Ontario woman had the rare opportunity to meet her favourite musician at the Grammys, thanks to social media platform, TikTok.
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
London
BREAKING | Death of Karen Cunningham 'suspicious' in nature, Woodstock police say
Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as 'suspicious' in nature.
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for most of the southern Ontario. A strong low pressure system will bring rain that is heavy at times to London-Middlesex and surrounding areas beginning early Thursday morning.
Western University to drop mask mandate effective immediately
Based on the advice from public health experts, London, Ont.’s Western University announced on Tuesday it is dropping its mask mandate in instructional spaces. The mask mandate was initially enacted by the university in August of 2022.
Winnipeg
Report on Winnipeg's finances shows $83 million shortfall, plus more for transit
A newly released report reveals the City of Winnipeg ended 2022 with a shortfall to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
Kitchener
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
'We have to move faster': Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement sites
Waterloo regional council are looking to accelerate the creation of automated speed enforcement sites across the region.
Calgary
Danielle Smith addresses 'just transition' concerns with prime minister in Ottawa
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her concerns with the federal government's proposed 'just transition' legislation directly to the prime minister on Tuesday, saying she hopes the two can find some common ground.
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.
Saskatoon
National Scotties a sweet reprieve for Silvernagle after her son’s year in intensive care
Robyn Silvernagle will be making her third appearance at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts next week in Kamloops, BC, just weeks after her team was put together.
Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
How long does it take to see a doctor at a Sask. walk-in clinic? Data shows wait times on the rise
With a shortage of family doctors in Saskatchewan, more patients are turning to walk-in clinics, according to a medical technology company.
Edmonton
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
Vancouver
'Shut the f*** up, get me my coffee!': Angry confrontation at Tim Hortons in Surrey, B.C., under investigation
Police are investigating an angry confrontation at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend, part of which was recorded and posted on TikTok.
Vancouver’s Turkish community mobilizes to send emergency supplies to earthquake-stricken homeland
A passenger plane packed with donations and emergency supplies is set to travel from Vancouver, B.C., to Istanbul on Tuesday, as the death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria surpasses 6,200.
Flair Airlines ordered to compensate B.C. men for multi-hour delays on both legs of round-trip
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered Flair Airlines to pay more than $500 to two men whose flights to and from Kitchener-Waterloo were delayed by more than three hours each.
Regina
Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead
A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.
3-month-old Regina baby died from 'blunt force trauma' to head, autopsy report says
A forensic pathologist offered her expert opinion on how Catlin Goodwill’s three-month-old son died suddenly in October 2017, during testimony on the second day of trial.
