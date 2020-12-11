OTTAWA -- International travellers can no longer receive a COVID-19 test at Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres before boarding a flight to another country.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says based on new testing guidelines from the Ministry of Health, assessment centres are no longer providing free COVID-19 tests for international travellers who need a COVID-19 test for pre-travel clearance.

"COVID-19 tests for the purpose of international travel clearance are not recommended by Ontario's public health experts," said the taskforce in a statement.

"Travellers should consult their travel carrier's guidelines to ensure they have the most up-to-date information about requirements."

The taskforce says COVID-19 testing services are available by private laboratory providers for a fee.

According to its website, Shoppers Drug Mart offers COVID-19 testing for international outbound travel.

The cost is $199 plus applicable provincial tax.

"COVID-19 testing is available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations for asymptomatic individuals who require a negative COVID-19 test in preparation for an upcoming international flight," said Shoppers Drug Mart on its website.

"Results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours."