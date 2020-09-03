OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw issued four verbal warnings to landlords and property owners during the first week face masks were mandatory in the common areas of condo and apartment buildings.

On Aug. 26. Council voted to extend Ottawa's Temporary Mask Bylaw to condo and apartment building entrances, lobby areas, elevators, laundry rooms and other common areas.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman says the verbal warnings to the property operators of condo and apartment buildings were for failing to post the required signage and individuals failing to wear masks in common areas.

Since Council voted to enact the mandatory face mask bylaw in all public spaces on July 15, Ottawa Bylaw has received 606 complaints about violations.

Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa that 96 complaints have been registered with the city since face masks became mandatory in the common areas of condos and apartment buildings.

A report for Council last week said only one charge has been issued for violations under Ottawa's Temporary Mask Bylaw since July 15.