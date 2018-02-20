

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say four teenagers have been charged after pellet gun shots were fired at a home in Lowertown on the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Nelson Street just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday. The home was damaged, but no one was reported hurt. At least one suspect and the suspect vehicle were known to the complainant, police say.

Officers pulled the suspect vehicle over on the Vanier Parkway at 12:45 a.m. Monday and arrested seven people. Two pellet guns and knives were seized.

19-year-old Dakota Albert, 18-year-old Alexandre Gauvin, 19-year-old Lorne-David Easton, and a 17-year-old girl who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act are facing a variety of firearms, assault, and mischief charges.

Albert, Gauvin, and the 17-year-old girl are each charged with:

Carless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Discharging a firearm at a place

Assault

Mischief under $5,000

Easton is charged with:

Carless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Assault

Assault with a weapon

All four have been released on a promise to appear in court.