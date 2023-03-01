Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire

Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.

The fire at the home on Twin Falls Place broke out just after 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found "multiple vehicles" on fire in the garage, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

At one point, firefighters had to evacuate the home as part of it began to collapse. The neighbouring home was also evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was under control just after midnight and crews declared a stop loss at 1:42 a.m.

Paramedics said they treated seven adults for smoke inhalation. Four of them—two men and two women—were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two other women and a man were treated and released at the scene. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, paramedics said.

Barrhaven fire sends one person to hospital

Earlier Tuesday, one person was taken to hospital after a fire at a multi-unit building in Barrhaven.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. on Rutledge Street near Hathaway Drive. The fire in the basement unit was under control by just after 6:05 p.m.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.