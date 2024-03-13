OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Four people charged after stabbing in Pembroke, Ont.

    A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say four people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing in downtown Pembroke.

    OPP said a 25-year-old man was found with a stab wound and other minor injuries at around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Pembroke Street West.

    Police arrested four people as a result of the investigation, a news release said.

    Richard Adams, 38, of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

    Meryl McGivern, 37, of Pembroke has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    Jaclyn Shaffer, 43, of Killaloe has been charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

    Jade Charlebois, 25, of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with assault with a weapon.

    None of the charges has been proven in court.

    All four have been released on promises to appear in court in April.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News