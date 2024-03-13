Four people charged after stabbing in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say four people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing in downtown Pembroke.

OPP said a 25-year-old man was found with a stab wound and other minor injuries at around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Pembroke Street West.

Police arrested four people as a result of the investigation, a news release said.

Richard Adams, 38, of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

Meryl McGivern, 37, of Pembroke has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Jaclyn Shaffer, 43, of Killaloe has been charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Jade Charlebois, 25, of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with assault with a weapon.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

All four have been released on promises to appear in court in April.