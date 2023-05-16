Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports

Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.

Of the half-a-dozen groups that had expressed serious interest in the franchise, four of them submitted bids by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline, according to reports by Postmedia and Sportico.

Postmedia reported that three of the bids came from Toronto-area businessmen: Michael Andlauer, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, and Steve Apostolopoulos. Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks also submitted a bid.

The bids will now be combed over by New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners, which is running the sale for the family of late owner Eugene Melnyk. The owners must be approved by the NHL's board of governors.

The sale of the team has attracted interest and some high-powered celebrity names.

The Sparks group has offered a share of the franchise to Indigenous groups if they are successful, CTV News confirmed Monday. Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, who is part of the Sparks bid, posted a video on social media Monday in which he gave "a shout out to the First Nations of Canada."

Rapper the Weeknd is also reportedly part of the Kimels' bid.

Ryan Reynolds, who had aligned himself with Toronto-based real estate company the Remington Group, was not among the bidders, reports said.

That group reportedly pulled out of the process at the 11th hour because their request for an exclusive negotiating window with the National Capital Commission to secure more land for a downtown arena was rejected.

WHO ARE THE BIDDERS?

Andlauer is already a member of the NHL's board of governors as a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens. He would have to sell his share in the Habs if he is the successful in buying the Senators.

The former beer league goalie is the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which handles logistics in the pharmaceutical and health care industries.

The Kimel brothers are real estate developers who are former minority owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jeffrey Kimel is the president and CEO of Harlo Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm. Michael Kimel runs Chase Hospitality Group, a restaurant, catering and events company.

Sparks is an L.A.-based entrepreneur who is the chief technology officer at Pixel Lime, an AI and immersive technology company. His LinkedIn profile says he has "15 years experience in emerging tech, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, augmented reality, and interactive media."

If his group wins, they would become the first-ever Black-led ownership of an NHL franchise.

Apostolopoulos is a billionaire businessman who is the managing partner of Triple Group of Companies, a real estate firm, and Six Ventures, a private equity firm.

He submitted a $6 billion U.S. bid to buy the Washington Commanders.