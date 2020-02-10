OTTAWA -- Students in Ottawa are missing their fourth day of class since last Wednesday as English public elementary teachers hold another one-day strike across Ontario today.

With a rotating strike scheduled for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board on Thursday and a PA Day in the same board on Friday, English public elementary students in the capital will have been in class only two days out of five by the end of this week.

Last week, students were only in class Monday and Tuesday before strikes closed schools on Wednesday and Thursday and buses were cancelled due to snow on Friday.

In the Upper Canada District School Board - which surrounds Ottawa from Lanark to Prescott-Russell - most elementary students have not been in school for a full week as of today, including the weekend.

Three of the province’s major teachers’ unions are holding rotating strikes across Ontario this week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike on Thursday in select boards. And the Association des Enseignantes et des Enseignants Franco-Ontariens will hold a one-day strike at all French public and Catholic schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the boards impacted by one-day strikes for the remainder of this week.

Tuesday:

ETFO holds one-day province-wide strike

Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools are closed

Upper Canada District School Board elementary schools are closed

Renfrew County District School Board all elementary and secondary schools are closed due to ETFO strike

Wednesday

Renfrew County District School Board elementary and secondary schools are closed due to a one-day ETFO strike

Thursday

Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools are closed due to one-day ETFO strike

Renfrew County District School Board secondary schools are closed due to a one-day OSSTF strike

Conseil des ecoles catholiques Centre-Est says all elementary and secondary school classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by AEFO

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario says all elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by AEFO.