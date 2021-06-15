OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating the deaths of four cats as potential acts of animal cruelty.

Two cats were found dead Tuesday morning in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and West Hunt Club and police say signs suggest the animals were intentionally abused and killed.

Police say two other similar incidents have been reported this month, which appear to have either occurred within City of Ottawa park space, or along bike paths or hydro corridors primarily in the area bounded by Greenbank Road, Baseline Road, Merivale Road and Hunt Club Road.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.

Animal welfare concerns can be reported to police or Ontario's toll-free 24/7 number 1-833-9ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625).

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.