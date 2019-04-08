

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is mourning the death of Dr. Wilbert Keon.

The founder of the institute passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones.

In a statement, the Heart Institute says “Dr. Keon dreamed of an institute that would provide the highest standard of cardiac care to the Ottawa community and beyond. His vision resulted in the world class Ottawa Heart Institute.”

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute opened its doors in May 1976.

My deepest sympathies on the passing of Dr. Wilbert Keon. He was a true Ottawa and Canadian icon who did so much for our community. One of his greatest legacies will be the creation of the Ottawa Heart Institute thay has saved literally thousands of lives — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 8, 2019

