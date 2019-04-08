Founder of Heart Institute Passes Away
The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is mourning the death of Dr. Wilbert Keon.
The founder of the institute passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones.
In a statement, the Heart Institute says “Dr. Keon dreamed of an institute that would provide the highest standard of cardiac care to the Ottawa community and beyond. His vision resulted in the world class Ottawa Heart Institute.”
The University of Ottawa Heart Institute opened its doors in May 1976.
