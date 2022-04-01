Former Shopify building to become Marriott brand hotel

Montreal-based Rimap Hospitality plans to convert the Major Building, a former warehouse built in 1913, into a 222-room Moxy hotel. (Marriott) Montreal-based Rimap Hospitality plans to convert the Major Building, a former warehouse built in 1913, into a 222-room Moxy hotel. (Marriott)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina