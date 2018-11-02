

Newstalk 580 CFRA





It was an emotional night at city hall.

Former Ottawa Centre NDP MP Paul Dewar received Ottawa's highest honour. Mayor Jim Watson presented him the key to the city in recognition of his service and dedication to the community and the country.

Dewar used his time on the podium to inspire everyone to go out and make a difference.

"This is about a better Ottawa, for the present and in the future." Dewar said in his speech.

Many politicians from both sides of the political spectrum left kind words about Dewar.

"You've raised the bar, inspired so many, and challenged us all to dream bigger..." said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a video message.

"Tough times don't last while tough people. You are as tough as they come." commented Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre.

Dewar annouced earlier this year he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.