Forge FC defeat Atletico Ottawa in CPL final

Atletico Ottawa came up short in its bid for its first North Star Shield.

Forge FC defeated Atletico Ottawa 2-0 in the Canadian Premier League final Sunday evening at TD Place.

David Choiniere and Alessandro Hojabrpoour scored for the Hamilton club, as it won its third CPL title in four years.

For Atletico Ottawa, it was a disappointing end to a successful season. The Ottawa club finished in first place during the regular season, one year after finishing in last place in the standings.

A large crowd packed TD Place for the Canadian Premier League final. OSEG opened up the north side stands for fans to watch the game.

Before the game, fans packed Bank Street and Lansdowne to celebrate Canadian soccer and Ottawa's first appearance in the CPL final.

We are moments away from kickoff. Fans are making their to the stadium ready to cheer @atletiOttawa in tonight’s CPL finals against ForgeFC. This is the team’s first championship final. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/ESRNuLquwg — Jackie Perez CTV News (@JackiePerez__) October 30, 2022