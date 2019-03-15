

The Ford government's overhaul of Ontario's education system will include larger class sizes, a ban on cellphones and a back -to- basics math curriculum.

Minister of Education Lisa Thompson outlined the sweeping changes at a Friday morning news conference. Class sizes will not change for students attending Kindergarten to Grade 3.

From Grade 4 to high school, class sizes will be larger. Thompson says the changes are based on a province-wide consultation.

"We heard from more than 72,000 parents, teachers, students, employers and organizations making this the largest consultation of its kind in Ontario history. The people told us what wasn't working and what we need to protect." stated Thompson.

More to come.

Classes 4-8 will be moved to an average class size of 24. #ONPoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) March 15, 2019