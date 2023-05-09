Ford government snubbing Ottawa on homelessness funding, Liberals say

Liberal MPPs are calling on the Ford government to boost homelessness funding for Ottawa, saying the province is shortchanging the city.

"When we heard about the funding for Ottawa, everybody thought it was a mistake," Ottawa—Vanier MPP Lucille Collard told a news conference at Queen's Park on Tuesday.

"Like, seriously? That's got to be a joke. There are some zeroes missing."

Ottawa is receiving an increase of $845,000 under the province's homelessness prevention program compared to last year. By comparison, Toronto is receiving over $40 million.

"Once again, Doug Ford is abandoning the city of Ottawa and its residents," said Ottawa South MPP John Fraser, the Liberal interim leader.

The call comes two weeks after Mayor Mark Sutcliffe made a similar plea in a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Based on Toronto's allocation, Ottawa should receive at least $16 to $18 million, he said.

City staff said 54 affordable housing units are at risk of being cancelled over the next 18 months if there isn't a higher funding increase.

"Organizations that deal with homelessness in Ottawa, they're all upset and they're concerned," Fraser said. "It's not a political or partisan thing. It's just simply going to mess up the city's plan."

The ministry of municipal affairs and housing told CTV News last month that Ottawa was receiving disproportionately higher funding under the previous model.

Fraser said the lack of funding is a symptom of a larger lack of respect on the Ford government's part for Ottawa, pointing to its handling of last year's derecho storm and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

"I think the Conservative MPPs in Ottawa think that they represent Queen's Park in Ottawa, when they should be representing Ottawa at Queen's Park," Fraser said. "And if they were doing that, you wouldn't see this."

Ottawa does not have a representative in Ford's cabinet after Merrilee Fullerton resigned in March.