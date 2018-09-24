

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





After days without power, many people in Ottawa will need to dispose of food that spoiled in fridges and freezers.

Several sites have been or will be set up Monday.

The City of Ottawa says residents in areas affected by the tornado and windstorm can dispose of spoiled food at the following City locations until the end of Tuesday, September 25:

Basin Court –

950 Clyde Avenue

Conroy Works Yard – 3100 Conroy Road

Hunt Club Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Johnny Leroux Arena – 10 Warner Colpitts Lane

Kanata Recreation Centre – 100 Charlie Rogers Place

Manotick Arena – 5572 Doctor Leach Drive

Minto Sports Complex – 801 King Edward Avenue

Nepean Sportsplex – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

North Gower Town Hall – 2155 Roger Stevens Drive

Pinecrest Recreation Centre – 2250 Tourquay Avenue

Richcraft Arena – 4101 Innovation Drive

Richmond Arena – 6095 Perth Street

Tom Brown Arena – 141 Bayview Avenue

Walter Baker Sports Centre – 100 Malvern Drive

The City asks that you do not put other waste in the bins. Anything thrown in the bins will be taken to the landfill because of the risk of contamination. Regular garbage and green bin pick ups continue this week.

Ottawa Public Health says "when in doubt, throw it out." Food kept in freezers may last for up to two days if the freezer was stocked full. Less than that means a greater risk that food will thaw and spoil. Refrigerators will keep cool for 4 to 6 hours.

You can find more information about food safety during power failures via Ottawa Public Health here.