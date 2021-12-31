Ottawa's top doctor is urging all residents to "pause or greatly limit" the size of indoor gatherings as the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the city.

"Over the coming weeks, everyone in Ottawa must focus on reducing transmission of COVID-19 to get to the other side of this Omicron surge with a more vaccinated, and more protected community," said medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches in a statement on New Year's Eve.

Ottawa Public Health reported 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, a record number of new cases during the 21-month pandemic. The positivity rate for Ottawa is 28.5 per cent for the week of Dec. 24 to 30.

"The information we have shows us that COVID-19 transmission is increasing at an exponential rate in our community," said Etches.

"With so much COVID-19 in our community and reduced access to testing, we need to treat possible COVID symptoms as if they are a COVID-19 infection."

The Ontario government has issued new testing guidelines for the public due to the scarcity of PCR tests across the province. Starting Friday, PCR tests will only be available for symptomatic high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings.

Anyone with COVID-19-related symptoms is asked to assume they have the virus and isolate according to new isolation guidelines. Individuals who are vaccinated will be required to isolate for five days following the onset of symptoms, while unvaccinated individuals must isolate for 10 days.

"As we enter the first weeks of 2022, the message is clear: stay home if you are sick and until symptoms have resolved and stay home if a member of your household is sick," said Dr. Etches.

"This will help protect people at risk for severe illness and slow the spread of COVID-19."

Ottawa's medical officer of health is asking people for the next couple of weeks to do the following:

Pause or greatly limit the size of indoor gatherings with people outside of your household, including pausing participation in extracurricular indoor sports and team play

Actively screen yourself and members of your household for COVID-19 symptoms, and stay home if you are sick

Get children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated with first doses, and book a second doses as soon as they are eligible

Book your booster dose as soon as you are able

Ottawa Public Health released thousands of new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, but were filled within a few hours.

"As we head into the new year, I encourage everyone to look out for one another, do your part to assess risk and proactively take actions to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Etches. "I know that together we will get through this surge and come out the other side. We’ve done it before and we’re doing it right now. "

Ontario implemented new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings on Dec. 19 Capacity for restaurants, bars, retailers, personal care settings and gyms is capped at 50 per cent, while indoor private gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Last call is at 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants, with indoor dining rooms closing at 11 p.m.

Dr. Etches also issued a letter of instruction to limit capacity to 50 per cent at all indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, museums and galleries and churches.

Ottawa Public Health introduced further restrictions for bars and restaurants. Patrons must be seated at all times when consuming food and drinks, and no more than six people are allowed per table.