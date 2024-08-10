Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa city crews continue to work to restore traffic to several roads that were heavily damaged during a record-breaking rainstorm on Friday.

The brunt of the impact was felt in Ottawa's west end, with West Carleton, Kanata and Carp experiencing many flooded roads and intersections, according to a memo to council on behalf of Beth Gooding, director of Public Safety Service.

"In some areas, the damage is severe. For example, we have some culverts washed out and some partial road collapses. Public Works Department (PWD) and Infrastructure and Water Services Department (IWSD) are working together and will begin assessing damage to roads to determine what repairs are required," reads the statement.

In an update late Saturday afternoon, City of Ottawa staff say all impacted roads are secure and there is no expectation the damage will get worse.

"The immediate focus is on reinstating laneways in the Carp Village Area, improving access to homes, addressing priority shoulder work on critical roads and conducting early culvert repairs," said a memo from Carina Duclos, the city's director of infrastructure services and Quentin Levesque, director of roads and parking services.

"Staff, with the assistance of a general contractor, are identifying locations that require immediate repairs and putting a repair plan together for the coming days."

The following roads currently have closures that remain in place, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday:

Old Maple Lane between Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Strode Avenue due to flooding

Old Second Line between Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Murphy Side Road due to flooding

Marchurst Road to be avoided at Murphy Side Road due to a collapsed culvert

Steacie Drive closed between Teron Road and Alfred Casson Way due to flooding

March Road to be avoided at Carp Road due to flooding

The city is currently working on debris removal with back hoes on impacted roadways in West Carleton and North Kanata.

Drivers in Ottawa are encouraged to check the city's interactive traffic map for updates before hitting the roads this weekend.

Ottawa firefighters say they responded to more than 20 calls for flooded basements Friday.

Infrastructure and Water Services staff say there were approximately eight calls related to internal drain issues in residential homes.

Meanwhile, some residential properties in West Carleton needed electrical safety checks by the Ottawa Fire Services. Firefighters also cleared culverts in the area.

Residents are asked to report any issues through 311.

Sportsfields, parks closed

Sportsfields, ball diamonds and parks were also impacted and closed Friday due to flooding and rain damage.

While parks and sportsfields are scheduled to reopen Saturday, ball diamonds will remain closed until Sunday to allow the infields to dry out.

"Please refrain from using affected spaces until they have dried sufficiently," reads the city's website.

Swimming is not recommended at three of the four City of Ottawa-run beaches due to Friday's heavy rainfalls. Britannia beach is open as of Saturday.

A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of tropical storm Debby brought heavy rainfall Friday for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario, Environment Canada said. A rainfall warning was in effect for most of the day, ending just before 6:20 p.m. as the worst of the system moved out of the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada said the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa's west end had seen 75.8 mm of rain. Gatineau, Que. saw a total of 83 mm.

According to Environment Canada, a total of 45.5 mm was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, breaking the record for Aug. 9. The previous record for the same day was 41.4 mm, set in 1959.

Volunteers reported 90.9 mm of rain in Kanata Lakes, 101.6 mm in Cornwall, 99.8 mm in Mississippi Mills, 118.1 mm in East Hawkesbury, 121.7 mm in Alexandria, 115.8 mm in Kinburn and 128.3 mm in Summerstown.