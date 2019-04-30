City of Ottawa Emergency officials are urging residents in 150 Constance Bay homes to evacuate their homes because of rising flood levels.

A portion of Bayview Road will be closed tonight as emergency officials go door-to door for a safety check. Power will also be shut off on a stretch of Bayview Road. The forecast calls for the Ottawa River to be 50 centimetres above the 2017 flood levels.

The city or Ottawa Police do not have the legal authority to issue a mandatory evacuation. At a late afternoon City of Ottawa news conference, Mayor Jim Watson urged residents in Constance Bay under this order to leave their homes.