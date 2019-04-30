

CTV Ottawa





City of Ottawa Emergency officials are urging residents in 150 Constance Bay homes to evacuate their homes because of rising flood levels.

A portion of Bayview Road will be closed tonight as emergency officials go door-to door for a safety check. Power will also be shut off on a stretch of Bayview Road. The forecast calls for the Ottawa River to be 50 centimetres above the 2017 flood levels.

The city or Ottawa Police do not have the legal authority to issue a mandatory evacuation. At a late afternoon City of Ottawa news conference, Mayor Jim Watson urged residents in Constance Bay under this order to leave their homes.

Residents on Bayview Drive from 536 to 1062 Bayview Drive in Constance Bay are being asked to evacuate. @OttawaPolice, @OttFire and @ottawahealth are going door to door to the affected homes. NOT ALL HOMES on Bayview are being asked to evacuate - just from 536 to 1062. #Ward5Ott — Eli El-Chantiry (@Eli_ElChantiry) April 30, 2019

Power will be turned off very soon in the Bayview area in Constance Bay. Residents of the 150 homes the city wants to evacuate will be given time to gather belongings. Power will be lost to many more homes for a short window of time then restored. @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews — Michael O'Byrne (@MICHAELCTV) April 30, 2019