A five-year-old boy in eastern Ontario who managed to drive his parents' car into a hayfield is getting what he set out to go buy when he drove off.

Ontario Provincial Police said they found the tyke behind the wheel of a car that had crashed in a South Frontenac hayfield on the morning of Dec. 13, when a resident called about a suspicious vehicle.

The boy was unharmed and reportedly told police that he intended to drive to the store to get a pink toy tractor for his sister.

On Wednesday, that toy tractor arrived, all in pink, in a delivery from the OPP.

"Members from the Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police Detachment were able to fulfill a five year old's wish in getting his little sister a pink toy tractor for Christmas as well as gifts for all the children," a news release said.

While the story ended with only minor damage to the car and a new toy tractor, police are still reminding everyone to keep their car keys out of the reach of children.