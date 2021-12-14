A five-year-old boy in Central Frontenac, north of Kingston, Ont., just wanted to get a new toy for his sister. The problem was he took the family car to do it.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at around 7:20 a.m. Monday from a neighbour. The vehicle had come to rest in a hayfield.

When police arrived, they found the very young driver, who said that he wanted to go to the store and buy a pink toy tractor for his little sister.

The child was not hurt and the car sustained only minor damage. Police confirmed the parents are not facing any charges.

The message from police is to be aware of kids' whereabouts and to ensure that car keys are kept out of the reach of children.